Walmart Tries To Keep Pace With Behemoth Amazon, Expands Unlimited Grocery Delivery

Walmart announced Thursday it is expanding its unlimited grocery delivery subscription service over the fall, as it joins the race against delivery companies like Amazon.

The service will charge subscribers an annual fee of $98, or a monthly fee of $12.95 for same-day grocery delivery, requiring a minimum order amount of $30, according to a company statement. It will be available at 1,400 Walmart stores, in about 200 distinct markets, and is projected to reach 1,600 stores by the end of 2019.

“Grocery Delivery takes convenience to a new level, and our customers love it. With Delivery Unlimited, we’re providing incredible value for our customers and leveraging our unique assets to save them both time and money,” Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer, said.

Walmart is facing heightened competition from its longstanding rival, Amazon, in the arena of fresh grocery delivery. Amazon purchased Whole Foods Market Inc. in 2017 and offers same-day food delivery in several cities, according to AP. Amazon’s delivery subscription service, AmazonFresh, costs $14.99 a month and is available to Amazon Prime subscribers. (RELATED: Tucker: After ‘Destroying And Degrading Rural America,’ Walmart Now Wants To Lecture Them About Guns)

“We know this level of convenience resonates,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president of Digital Operations at Walmart U.S., according to The Associated Press. “If you need milk, bananas and birthday presents, this is a fantastic solution.”

Target-owned delivery service Shipt charges subscribers $99 annually for same-day delivery fresh food.

Walmart did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

