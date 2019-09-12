Yang On Health Care: ‘I Am Asian, So I Know A Lot Of Doctors’

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang suggested during Thursday’s debate that because he is Asian, he knows a lot of doctors and has insight into health care.

Yang, an entrepreneur, said at Thursday’s Democratic debate that because he is Asian, he knows that doctors “spend a lot of time on paperwork, avoiding being sued and navigating the insurance bureaucracy.” Yang suggested this could be changed by altering people’s “incentives.”

WATCH:

“Now, I am Asian, so I know a lot of doctors, and they tell me that they spend a lot of time on paperwork, avoiding being sued and navigating the insurance bureaucracy,” Yang said Thursday. “We have to change the incentives, so instead of revenue and activity, people are focused on our health in the health care system.” (RELATED: ‘Sorry’: Here’s Why Ted Cruz Turned Down A Hypothetical Basketball Game With Andrew Yang)

“And the Cleveland Clinic, where they are paid not based upon how many procedures they prescribe — shocker, they prescribe fewer procedures — and patient health stays the same or improves. That is the pitch to the American people.”

Yang announced during opening statements Thursday he would be giving away $12,000 to 10 different American families who signed up to win the money.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.