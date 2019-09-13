ABC’s Democratic Debate Ratings Soar

Ratings skyrocketed for the third Democratic debate as all the front-runners shared the same stage.

Thursday night’s debate was the first time the top three candidates Vice President Joe Biden, Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren all debated on the same night, ad roughly 15 million people tuned in to watch, according to Deadline. (RELATED: Mayor Pete: Anybody Who Supports Trump Is Supporting Racism)

ABC’s ratings were significantly higher than CNN’s August broadcast of the second round of debates, which drew roughly 8 million on the first night of the second round of Democratic debates and 10 million the next night. (RELATED: Rachel Maddow Falls To Fifth In July Ratings As Hannity, Carlson Dominate Cable News)

The numbers were roughly in line with the first night of Democratic debates broadcast on MSNBC and NBC, which drew 15 million viewers. The next night of the first Democratic debates drew over 18 million viewers, the most ever for a Democratic primary debate.

Still, all of the 2020 Democratic primary debates have fallen short of the record 24 million viewers who tuned into the first Republican presidential primary debate in August 2015 on Fox News Channel.