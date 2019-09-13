Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Predicts Miami Won’t Exist ‘In A Few Years’

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed that the city of Miami, Florida may not exist in just a few short years during a public appearance Wednesday.

“When it comes to climate change, what is not realistic is not responding, to the crisis, on the, on the–not responding with a solution on the scale of the crisis. Because what’s not realistic is Miami not existing in a few years.” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said during an NAACP panel, as first reported by the Washington Free Beacon.

“So, we need to be realistic about the problem.”

Ocasio-Cortez made a similarly extreme claim about climate change earlier this year, predicting that the world may end in 12 years if trends weren’t changed.

“I think that the part of it that is generational is that millennials and people, in Gen Z, and all these folks that come after us are looking up and we’re like, the world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change,” the 29-year-old said. “And your biggest issue is, your biggest issue is how are we going to pay for it? — and like this is the war, this is our World War II.” (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Says Climate Change Is ‘Fueling’ The Immigration Crisis)

She later claimed that she wasn’t being literal.

In August, the Ocasio-Cortez again made a strange prediction, saying that climate change could lead to glaciers melting and prehistoric diseases escaping from the ice and killing humans.

“There are a lot of diseases that are frozen in some of these glaciers that scientists fear that there is a potential that a lot of diseases could escape these melted glaciers,” Ocasio-Cortez said during an Instagram live stream.