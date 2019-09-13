Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey Release Steamy ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ Video

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey combined their singing powers and have released a steamy video for “Don’t Call Me Angel” for the upcoming “Charlies Angels” film.

In the clip shared on YouTube Friday, we see all three of the stars at different times in the video strutting their stuff rocking a variety of outfits, including large black wings reminiscent of the ones worn by the Victoria's Secret Angels in the annual lingerie fashion show.

In a very short amount of time, the trios collaboration hit number one on YouTube and other music charts, something that 26-year-old, Cyrus, shared, along with a great shot of the three from the video.

"OUR MOOD WHEN DON'T CALL ME ANGEL IS #1 ON YOUTUBE, ITUNES SONG / MUSIC VIDEO CHART, & TRENDING ON TWITTER! @arianagrande thank you for having me apart of this! grateful forever & ever! @lanadelrey @charliesangels."

A short time later, 26-year-old, Grande celebrated the success of the song while talking about the “Charlies Angels” soundtrack.

“I’m so proud of this record and these women,” the “Thank U, Next” hitmaker wrote on Instagram. “I hope you enjoy your first taste of the @charliesangels soundtrack!”

"I am so grateful to be an executive producer on this project and a part of this experience," she added. "Thank u @mileycyrus @lanadelrey @hannahluxdavis @elizabethbanks @awsuki @ilya_music. I'm so excited for this film and this exciting chapter. don't call me angel out now!"

Grande and Cyrus occupy most of the first part of the song before Del Rey comes in and adds her magic to the already catchy pop song.