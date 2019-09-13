Health

A 9/11 Baby Born At 9:11 PM Is ‘Bringing All This Joy And Life Into The World’ At 9 Pounds, 11 Ounces, Mother Says

A baby girl born Wednesday at 9:11 p.m. in Tennessee weighed 9 pounds, 11 ounces and the doctor reportedly said, "Oh my goodness, I've got a 9/11, 9/11, 9/11."

Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter

A baby girl born Wednesday at 9:11 p.m. in Tennessee weighed 9 pounds, 11 ounces.

A doctor performed a cesarean section on mother Cametrione Malone-Brown to bring newborn Christina Malone-Brown into the world, the Memphis Commercial Appeal reported.

“She comes in on 9/11. There was so much devastation, but she’s bringing all this joy and life into the world, because everybody’s been waiting on her,” the mother said, according to the report.

The birth occurred on the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks when Islamic terrorists took over multiple planes and crashed them into the World Trade Center and Pentagon. (RELATED: NYT Suggests Planes, Not Terrorists, Were Responsible For 9/11 Attacks)

“On that day, 9/11, you know, you find triumph, you find a piece of joy from a day that’s so drastic and still hurts,” the mother told CBS affiliate WREG.

Christina Malone-Brown was born at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital.

“Everybody was saying we should go play the lottery,” father Justin Brown reportedly said.

He also said the doctor kept saying, “Oh my goodness, I’ve got a 9/11, 9/11, 9/11.”

