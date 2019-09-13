Beto Scolds Sen. Chris Coons For Saying Second Amendment Supporters Would Use His Words Against Him

Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke fired back at Democratic Delaware Sen. Chris Coons over a Friday morning CNN appearance.

Coons claimed during a segment of “CNN Newsroom” that Second Amendment supporters would be using O’Rourke’s words to rally support for their own agenda for years to come.

Sen. @ChrisCoons on Beto O’Rourke’s “Hell yes” line about taking away semi-automatic guns: “I frankly think that that clip will be played for years at second amendment rallies with organizations that try to scare people by saying Democrats are coming for your guns.” pic.twitter.com/YRNZctMx8a — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) September 13, 2019

Coons argued that O’Rourke’s admission — “hell yes” he was planning to institute a mandatory buyback for AR-15s and AK-47s — would be used to garner support among conservatives who were already telling people that the Democrats were coming for their guns.

“I frankly think that that clip will be played for years at second amendment rallies with organizations that try to scare people by saying Democrats are coming for your guns,” Coons said. (RELATED: Beto Goes After Meghan McCain On Guns: She’s ‘Almost Giving’ People ‘Permission To Be Violent’)

O’Rourke fired back in a Friday afternoon tweet, suggesting that Coons had not done enough to push for meaningful gun control. “Much respect to Sen. Coons for leading the fight on background checks. But the time for letting status quo politics determine how far we can go is over. If we agree that having millions of weapons of war on the streets is a bad idea, we have to do something about it,” he said.

Much respect to Sen. Coons for leading the fight on background checks. But the time for letting status quo politics determine how far we can go is over. If we agree that having millions of weapons of war on the streets is a bad idea, we have to do something about it. https://t.co/xf8tdKrMBJ — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 13, 2019

O’Rourke has repeated his plan to institute mandatory buybacks on several occasions since the recent shootings that took place in his home state of Texas.