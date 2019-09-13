Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain Doubles Down On Beto O’Rourke: ‘Come And Take It’

Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain doubled down on his insistence that a government conceivably led by Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke will not be taking his guns.

Appearing with guest host Brian Kilmeade on Friday night’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Cain reiterated that his Thursday debate-night “My AR is ready for you Robert Francis” tweet at O’Rourke wasn’t a physical threat, but rather a version of the oft-repeated gun rights phrase, “come and take it.”

“Are you rethinking your tweet, or underlining it?” asked Kilmeade.

WATCH:

“We’ve got to underline it, for sure,” said Briscoe. “You know, Robert Francis, of course, the one who made the threat, wants to rob millions of Americans of their property. He threatened to trespass on my property and the property of others or to kick down our door and take from us. What I wrote really is just another way of saying ‘come and take it.'”

Briscoe and Kilmeade discussed the phrase’s usage on the Gonzalez Flag during the Texas war for independence.

“Really he is the one making the threat, right?” said Briscoe. “All we are saying is that if someone wants to take it from us, they will have to … do it and maybe we could say ‘from our cold dead hands.'”

Insisting that it is the person, not the shooter, who is at fault, Briscoe turned to O’Rourke’s well known run-in with the law. “You know what? It’s the driver. Remember Beto when he tried to flee from police? We should be taking his license away and not the guns from law-abiding citizens.” (RELATED: Defiant Texas Lawmaker Speaks Out, Says His Family Has Received Death Threats Since Beto O’Rourke Tweet Firestorm)

The Texas lawmaker did insist that he wouldn’t use any “red flag law” against O’Rourke.

“I actually really don’t like red flag laws,” he said. “I care more about due process. As much as I may not like Beto O’Rourke, his Constitutional rights should be protected just like everybody else who doesn’t agree with me.”

“Finally, just to underline it, were you threatening him today?” asked Kilmeade.

“No, absolutely not,” Briscoe responded. “It’s come and take it. Their threat was against Americans.”