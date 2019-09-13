Caitlyn Jenner On Her Transition: ‘I Didn’t Cut It Off, I Just Retired It’

Former Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner announced huge news in regards to her penis.

Jenner admitted she never had it “cut off,” in a preview for Comedy Central’s “Roast Of Alec Baldwin” shared Thursday, according to a report published by Page Six.

“All of you are making these silly comments and jokes about how I kind of … cut ‘it’ off,” Jenner said.

“Let me remind you … ‘It’ made Kylie Jenner … the youngest self-made billionaire in history. ‘It’ made Kendall Jenner … the highest-paid model in the world,” she added. (RELATED: Instagram’s Hottest New Trend Is The ’10 Year Challenge.’ But This One Celebrity Just Won It)

“I didn’t cut it off,” Jenner admitted as the audience laughed. “I just retired it.”

Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, came out as transgender back in 2015. She completed her gender transition in 2017. She was originally married to Kris Jenner.

I’m not opposed to Jenner’s transition, you do you. These comments, however, are wild. I guess you have to go all out when you’re on Comedy Central’s roast show. Otherwise, what’s the point of going to it.

You have to be able to laugh at yourself, and Jenner does a good job at it in this clip. I honestly can’t wait for this roast to air. If they’re previewing these moments, imagine what the whole show will look like.