Gilbert Arenas Claims He Knows 2 Basketball Players Paid To Play For Duke

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas has claimed that he knows two players who were paid to play for the Duke Blue Devils.

In response to an Instagram post from ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith about California’s proposal to let college athletes profit off their likeness, Gilbert wrote on Thursday that he knew “two players in the last 5 years that’s gotten (200K)” to play for Coach K.

Yeah, I’m going to go ahead and need to see some proof from Arenas here before I believe a word he says. If this information is so freely available that he knows, then how has Duke managed to keep it secret from the rest of the world? (RELATED: Michael Avenatti Suggests Zion Williamson’s Mother Might Have Been Bribed)

I hate Duke. I hate them more than all of you combined. They stole a ring right off of my finger in 2015, but I’m not just going to dive in on them because Gilbert Arenas said they pay players.

I’m going to need to see some evidence before I buy into this claim at all.

Duke is arguably the most famous college basketball program in the history of the sport. They’re under the microscope constantly because the whole country hates them.

If they managed to hide paying multiple players for years from all of America, then they’re better at hiding secrets than the CIA.

I’m not saying Arenas is lying. He could be 100% correct about Duke, but he needs to show us all some proof before we just buy in.

If Duke got caught cheating, it’d be the biggest scandal in the history of college basketball. I just find it really hard to believe Coach K would walk down that road, and I say that as somebody who can’t stand the Blue Devils.