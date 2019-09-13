REPORT: HBO Approves Another ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel

HBO has reportedly approved another “Game of Thrones” prequel.

The popular network already has cameras rolling on one prequel of the hit saga written by George R.R. Martin, and now fans will get at least one more. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following on Thursday night:

Sources confirm to The Hollywood Reporter that the premium cable network is near a deal for a pilot order for a prequel set 300 years before the events of the flagship series that tracks the beginnings and the end of House Targaryen. Ryan Condal (Colony) and Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin will pen the script for the drama, which is based on Martin’s book Fire & Blood.

I’m all in on anything related to “Game of Thrones,” and I’m especially all in on anything involving House Targaryen.

Why do you ask? Well, House Targaryen is smoke show central, and my girl Daenerys is all the proof you’ll ever need of that fact.

Plus, the Targaryens losing their empire is what really kicked off the whole storm we watched for eight seasons on HBO.

Now, with the series 300 years in the past, I’m guessing we won’t see the death of the Mad King, but we’ll instead see how the family rose to power.

Again, I’m all in anything involving House Targaryen. Daenerys’ people are some of the most fascinating in the whole saga.

Also, let’s all hope these “Game of Thrones” prequels don’t break out hearts like the original series did with its horrifically stupid ending.

It had us riding high for years before it came crashing down.

The reality of the situation is that people will watch just about anything about “Game of Thrones,” and HBO knows it.

That’s probably why they’ll crank out more than just two prequels. Either way, I have a feeling they’ll be incredibly impressive, and I can’t wait to watch this new one about House Targaryen.