Biggest Question Coming Out Of Democratic Debate Involves Joe Biden, Fake Teeth And Polident

The third Democratic presidential debate took place Thursday night, and after it was all over everybody was left with one simple question.

What was going on with former Vice President Joe Biden’s teeth? Does Biden have fake teeth?

Daily Caller reporters William Davis and Justin Caruso tackle Biden’s teeth and more from the latest Democratic presidential debate in today’s video.

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable

Dan Crenshaw Slams Social Security

Journalist Tells Harrowing Story Of Being Attacked By ANTIFA

Farage Warns World Leaders: 2016 Was Just The Beginning

Sidelined By Transgender Athlete | High School Track Star Speaks Out