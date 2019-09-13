Le’Veon Bell Says His Shoulder Is ‘Fine’ After MRI

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell is going to be just fine.

The NFL star had an MRI conducted on his shoulder on Thursday to find out if there were any serious problems, and the former Steelers star got cleared.

He tweeted following the MRI, “I got great news, my shoulder is fine so no worries…just had to make sure everything was ready to go for Monday night lets get it.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I got great news, my shoulder is fine so no worries…just had to make sure everything was ready to go for Monday night lets get it — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 12, 2019

This is really good news for fans of the Jets. I’m not sure what their fans would have done if they lost Bell and Sam Darnold, who is out with mono, in the same day.

Some might have just decided to end it right then and there. If the Jets two best players went down, then there’d really be no point at all to the season.

They’d be getting blown out left and right.

Luckily, Bell is going to be okay, and it looks like there’s no doubt right now that he’ll play against the Browns on Monday night.

However, he might be healthy, but the offense still might struggle mightily.

With Darnold not spinning the rock, the defenses are going to stack the box against the run to stop Bell. He’s really going to need some help in order to move the ball.

At least the Jets still have a shot. If he’d been sidelined with a shoulder injury, then things would have been very bad for the franchise.