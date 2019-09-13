Michigan DC Don Brown Says His Team ‘Finally’ Gets To Play The Defense They Want Against Wisconsin

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown is asking for trouble with some recent comments.

Brown and the Wolverines will travel to Madison next Saturday to play the Badgers in one of the most highly-anticipated games of the season. Michigan has struggled mightily through two games, but their DC thinks they’ll have a much easier job against the Badgers, who have thrashed two opponents in horrific fashion so far. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Brown said the following about playing Wisconsin, according to 247Sports on Tuesday:

This is a little different deal now. We finally can play Michigan defense, where we can go back and run our stuff that we run all preseason and all spring practice. And, quite frankly, I’ve been writing Wisconsin cards, and I’ve kinda been, ‘Woohoowoo!’ because I can whip them out like that. Because it’s all the stuff our guys know and are comfortable with. And we’ll jump into it at a high level, without question.

Not smart, my friends. Not smart at all. This is what we call bulletin board material, and it’s not what you want to see happen before a major road game.

Again, Michigan hasn’t impressed through two games at all. They’re loaded with talent, but they certainly haven’t looked the part at all.

They needed two overtimes to beat Army. That’s simply not acceptable.

Now, we’re supposed to believe it’s going to be easier for their defense against Michigan? Yeah, I’m not buying it at all.

Not even a little bit. The Badgers offense is way more talented than anything Michigan has seen so far, and it’s not even close.

Jonathan Taylor is the best running back in college football, Jake Ferguson is one of the best tight ends in America, our offensive line is stacked, our receivers are the best they’ve been in years and Jack Coan looks very solid.

Brown isn’t living in reality if he thinks things are about to get easier for him in eight days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Sep 10, 2019 at 11:39am PDT

Keep talking that talk, Michigan. We’ll see you in Camp Randall soon enough. The last coach to run his mouth about the Badgers was also from Michigan, and he watched his team lose 61-0.

You’d think people would learn from those mistakes. Apparently, that’s not the case at all. See you see, Michigan.

See you guys real soon.