Should Michigan Bench Shea Patterson And Start Dylan McCaffrey At Quarterback?

Is it time for Jim Harbaugh to bench quarterback Shea Patterson and start Dylan McCaffrey?

The answer is obvious, and the answer is “no.” The Wolverines will travel Sept. 21 to Madison to play the Badgers.

There’s nothing, and I mean literally nothing, that would make me happier than seeing McCaffrey run out on the field to start the game instead of Patterson. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, don’t get me wrong. McCaffrey, the younger brother of Christian, is a great player and his future is bright.

However, I’m not sure you want to thrust him into the starting role against the Badgers.

The Badgers are bringing a wrecking ball against the Wolverines and Harbaugh is going to need all the experience he can get.

Patterson is the best quarterback on the roster, unless things have really fallen apart behind the scenes. I doubt that’s the case, which means the former Ole Miss starter is the guy to run the offense.

Yes, the whole offense struggled against Army, but is Dylan McCaffrey going to fix all of the issues? I doubt it.

If Harbaugh wants to make a switch, doing it while going into the bye isn’t a terrible idea if you’re playing a bad team coming out if it.

Michigan isn’t. He’s playing the Wisconsin Badgers. If they play like they did against Army, Wisconsin is going to win by four or five touchdowns.

The last thing he should do is rock the boat right now.

McCaffrey will get his time, and he’ll likely shine. It just shouldn’t come against Wisconsin. I’m already feeling good about the game.

I’ll be feeling even better if Michigan’s star quarterback ends up getting benched. Do it, Harbaugh. Go ahead and make my day.