Mika Brzezinski Pushes The Idea That Trump Isn’t Barron’s Father

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski floated the idea Friday that President Donald Trump might not really be Barron’s father.

During a segment recapping Thursday evening’s Democratic primary debate, Brzezinski made the suggestion and then pressed the issue when her co-host and husband Joe Scarborough tried to change the subject. (RELATED: Castro Has Booster Box To Appear Taller On The Debate Stage)

Scarborough wrapped up his assessment of former Vice President Joe Biden’s performance by saying that overall, the Delaware Democrat had done well despite a few minor gaffes. “I thought had he a good night,” he said, adding, “I will say, though, we’re going to have a new segment on ‘Morning Joe’ and it’s going to be called adventures in syntax.”

“We’re going to have Donald Trump yesterday in the White House talking about Melania’s son and mumbling the word ‘together,” Scarborough continued.

“Maybe it is Melania’s son,” Brzezinski chimed in.

“It is Melania’s son,” Scarborough repeated.

“That’s what he was saying, it was just her son,” Brzezinski pressed. “That’s just what he said.”

“Let me get back to Biden because I don’t know what you’re saying,” Scarborough tried to change the subject.

“He didn’t remember Barron’s name or —” Brzezinski continued.

“Just stop,” Scarborough persisted. “We’ll let the tape play itself, okay?”

Brzezinski was not the only Trump critic to seize on the president’s turn of phrase.

Trevor Noah Rips Trump For His Bizarre, ‘She’s Got a Son’ Reference to Melania, Barron: ‘How on Earth Does Trump Forget That He Has a Son?’https://t.co/SgIjd1F0gG — Mediaite (@Mediaite) September 12, 2019

‘She’s got a son’: Trump seems to forget he has a son with Melania – video https://t.co/yii8IHJzxX — The Guardian (@guardian) September 12, 2019

everyone: my son Trump: “She’s got a son — together” pic.twitter.com/6e89rJpZfB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2019

The president made the comment Wednesday while discussing the possibility that his administration could ban flavored vaping liquids.