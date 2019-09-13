Myles Turner Tweets At Critics After Team USA World Cup Humiliation

Myles Turner is not happy with American basketball fans ripping Team USA for our pathetic FIBA World Cup performance.

The USA had embarrassing losses to Serbia and France over the past couple days, and we played an appalling level of basketball.

Rightfully so, people, including myself, have been ripping our team left and right. (RELATED: Team USA Loses To France)

Turner isn’t pleased with the reaction from people, and tweeted Thursday that he wouldn’t “tolerate any Slander for our play.”

From 1-12 top to bottom this team this roster has sacrificed so much for our nation. our summers, our bodies, our mental. We came up short can’t nobodies more upset than us but I refuse to tolerate any Slander for our play you cannot question our heart — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) September 12, 2019

Our character, or are spirit we layed it all out on the line each and every game. Don’t disrespect us this coaching staff or USA Basketball as a whole but respect the world basketball is an international game these countries are talented — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) September 12, 2019

My man, we just got lit up by the French and some Serbs. America always has the most talented basketball roster on the international stage.

There’s never an excuse to not win gold every time. Back in 2004, we won a bronze medal in the summer Olympics, and fans were ready to revolt. That was the proper reaction.

There’s never a reason to lose, especially to the likes of France. France! We let a bunch of socialist Frenchmen run all over the court on us.

You know how you avoid getting mocked and ridiculed online? You don’t disappoint when the eyes of the world are upon you, especially when you have the best players in the tournament.

There is never a reason for America to lose an international basketball game. Never!

We have the best NBA players on the planet, and even when we send our second-tier guys to play in international competition, they still should be more than good enough to roll the competition.

The fact we didn’t do this time around is nothing short of humiliating. Do better, America. Do much better.