The NYT Will Co-Host Fourth Democratic Debate Alongside CNN In Ohio

The New York Times and CNN will co-host the fourth 2020 Democratic presidential debate in October.

They will hold the debate in Westerville, Ohio, the Democratic National Committee announced Friday. CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett will join NYT national editor Marc Lacey as debate moderators, The NYT reported.

Eleven candidates have qualified for the debate and other candidates have until Oct. 1 to meet the qualifying standards, according to the report. Candidates must have at least 130,000 unique donors as well as reach at least 2% in four qualifying polls to make the fourth debate stage. These are the same requirements for the Democratic debate that took place Wednesday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kamala Harris of California, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have qualified for the October debate. (RELATED: Hecklers Interrupt Another Debate)

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and businessmen Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer have qualified too.

The NYT has not hosted or planned a presidential debate in over 10 years, it said. Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard needs two more qualifying polls to make the fourth debate and self-help guru Marianne Williamson needs three more to make the stage.

The debate will be on Oct. 15. It will possibly continue on Oct. 16.

