REPORT: Ohio State Football Sells 6,500 Fewer Student Tickets Than In 2018

Ohio State is reportedly struggling to sell tickets to their students for football games this season.

The Latern reported the following on Wednesday:

Whether due to financial reasons, a preferred game day experience or a move from paper to digital tickets, a Lantern analysis of Ohio State football season ticket sales data shows that more than 6,500 fewer season student ticket packages were sold for the 2019 season than in 2018. The drop reflects a broader trend within the program, with a 4.3-percent decline in nonstudent season ticket packages for Ohio Stadium.

This doesn’t surprise me at all as ticket sales for college football are down across the board. The reality of the situation is that there’s no easy fix for the problem. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The experience in your house or at a party is simply hard to beat these days because the viewing options are plentiful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Sep 12, 2019 at 10:15am PDT

It’s going to be hard to convince people to get up early, drive to the game, pay for parking, pay for tickets go to the game and spend all the time getting home when they can watch six games at once at home for a fraction of the price.

Do I still go to games? I absolutely do when I can get to them, but I fully understand those who stay home. People want to watch a ton of games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Sep 10, 2019 at 4:32pm PDT

They don’t want to pay a ton of cash to watch one game and commit at least five hours to the cause. It’s unfortunate but it’s true.

I’m also not sure we’ll ever bounce back. As long as the home viewing experience continues to go up and improve, then attendance will likely decline.

It’s just the reality of the situation we find ourselves in.