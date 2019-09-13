Porn Company Bangbros Puts In Bid For The Naming Rights To The Miami Heat Stadium

Porn company Bangbros has put in a gigantic bid to get the naming rights to the stadium the Miami Heat play in.

The company released a statement Thursday afternoon announcing that it’s putting up $10 million in order to buy the naming rights. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

If the move is approved, which would seem unlikely, the stadium the Heat play in would be named BangBros Center. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

You can read the full release below.

We’ve officially Submitted our $10,000,000 bid for the naming rights to the Miami Heat Arena. We wish to thank American Airlines for their past support of the @MiamiHEAT We intend to change the name to the BangBros Center aka ‘The BBC’ #BangBrosCares pic.twitter.com/YbhNattIm7 — BANGBROSOFFICIAL (@BangBrosDotCom1) September 12, 2019

No matter what your opinions are on the porn business (yes, I know porn stars), these marketing stunts are very smart. PornHub is notorious for dropping its viewership info during major events, and they’re always fascinating to look at. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Bangbros really cranked things up a level here by trying to buy the naming rights to the stadium of an NBA team. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

If it goes through, the move would officially be the greatest marketing move in the history of porn, and I’m not sure there’d be a close second. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami HEAT (@miamiheat) on Jul 12, 2019 at 8:12am PDT

Unfortunately, I’m sure the NBA will do everything to crush this proposal before it even gets off of the ground.

There’s no chance in hell a pro sports team is going to team up with a porn company. That’s a real shame because it’d be one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen if it happened.

We’ll have to see if the Miami Heat release any kind of official response. Either way, thanks for the laughs, Bangbros. Job well done.