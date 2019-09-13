Purdue Will Wear All Black Uniforms Against TCU

Purdue will have some awesome uniforms Saturday night when they play TCU.

The Boilermakers released a preview of the uniforms Thursday afternoon on Twitter, and these all-black unis are straight fire. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You know I’m all about hype videos and great uniforms. While this isn’t a hype video, I can tell you these uniforms are absolutely outstanding.

Give them a look below. My guess is that you’ll agree.

All Black Everything. : Black helmets.

: Black jerseys.

: Black pants. pic.twitter.com/HppXRi2jYj — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) September 12, 2019

Fire, my friends. Straight fire. Anytime you can go all black, you have no choice but to do it. Johnny Cash was arguably the most badass musician to ever live, and he wore all black.

I don’t think that’s a coincidence.

I have no idea if Purdue will beat the Horned Frogs or not. I honestly don’t know. I thought they were going to take it to Nevada, and that clearly didn’t happen.

However, I’m never going to bet against a team that is rocking all black unis. I’m just not going to do it. It’s one of the rules of life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Purdue Football (@boilerfootball) on Sep 9, 2019 at 8:14am PDT

I’m all in on Purdue. All in, folks.* Tune in at 7:30 p.m. EST on the Big Ten Network to watch the B1G and Big 12 team clash in a non-conference battle.

*I will quickly reconsider my position of the Boilermakers start to get blown out.