REPORT: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Will Have Fewer Episodes Than The First 2

The upcoming season of “Westworld” will reportedly have fewer episodes than the first two.

According to a recent report from The Wrap, the third season will not have the usual 10 that we saw in seasons one and two. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

It’s not known at this time exactly how many episodes will be in the latest run, which arrives at some point in 2020.

There have been whispers of this for some time, but this seems to be the most concrete report we’ve had so far.

I’m okay with only having eight episodes in season three. Anything less than that would be really disappointing.

However, I’m really only okay with fewer episodes if the quality of “Westworld” doesn’t dip at all. If they give us eight miniature movies, then that’d be badass if they’re all incredible.

On a slightly different note, I just can’t wait for season three to arrive. It looks great, and I’m missing seeing Ed Harris as the Man in Black and everybody else involved.

“Westworld” is really the only show on TV that rivals “Yellowstone” for me in terms of must-watch content. There’s nothing like it that we’ve ever seen before.

From the first episode at the park, through the end of season two, we have been on an insane ride.

Keep checking back for more updates on season three when we have them. We know it’s going to mostly (if not entirely) be outside of the park and Aaron Paul is involved.

My expectations are high for the upcoming “Westworld” episodes, and I have no doubt HBO will meet them.