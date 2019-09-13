Russian Hockey Team Izhstal Izhevsk Gives Out AK-47 To The Player Of The Game

One Russian hockey team found the perfect way to reward the best player in the game.

According to a Thursday report from Sports Illustrated, second-tier VHL team Izhstal Izhevsk gives the player of each game an AK-47. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In the video below, goalie Saveli Kononov was awarded one for his performance. Watch the awesome video below.

Say whatever you want about Russia, but this is about as badass as it gets in the world of sports. College football teams are out here giving players stupid stuff for turnovers and touchdowns.

Not the Russians. They’re handing players weapons. While I love freedom and America above everything else on the planet, I have to admit giving players AK-47s might be cooler than anything we’ve seen out of our teams.

We simply can’t let the Russians beat us at anything. If they have a hockey handing out rifles, then we need to start giving our athletes rocket launchers and mortars.

We just don’t have a choice. Even if you believe in gun control, you have to understand that some things have to be done in order to beat the Russians.

Next time Tom Brady throws a bunch of touchdowns, I expect him to walk out of the stadium with an RPG handed to him by Bill Belichick.

While I won’t praise Russia or its hockey often, I have to admit this is one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen. Well done, Russia! Well done.