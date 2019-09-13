SEC Week Three Preview: Non-Conference Play Winds Down

SEC football season is about to be off and rolling as non-conference play winds down in week three.

This week of SEC football also features two conference games in Lexington, Kentucky, and Columbia, South Carolina. (RELATED: SEC Football Week 1 Preview: The Season Begins Anew)

So, without further ado here are the best games from the best conference heading into week three of the college football season.

Kansas State vs. Mississippi State: Kansas State heads to Starkville aiming to repay the favor after Mississippi State destroyed the Wildcats in Manhattan last year. Both teams are 2-0 but neither has been tested. Kansas State is led by first year Chris Kileman who is replacing the legendary Bill Snyder. Meanwhile, Bulldogs’ quarterback Tommy Stevens’ status is up in the air. Both teams have a lot of unknowns which makes this game hard to predict, so I’ll go with the home team.

Prediction: Mississippi State 24 Kansas State 17

Alabama vs. South Carolina: The Crimson Tide enter their first SEC game as overwhelming favorites against South Carolina. Alabama has won 24 straight games against SEC East opponents with their last loss coming in 2010 against the Gamecocks. South Carolina will rely on talented freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski in hopes history repeats itself, but it won’t. The Tide will roll tomorrow. (RELATED: ESPN Ranks Top 150 College Football Teams Ever, Alabama Mentioned 18 Times)

Prediction: Alabama 49 South Carolina 10

Florida vs. Kentucky: The Wildcats beat Florida for the first time since 1986 last year, so the Gators will be looking for revenge in their SEC opener. Kentucky is without quarterback Terry Wilson for the season after Wilson suffered a knee injury last week. The Wildcats will miss Wilson dearly, but they’ll still have a solid defense and a raucous home crowd behind them Saturday night, which will keep the game close. However, Florida is simply the better team. Expect the Gators to grind one out and get their revenge.

Prediction: Florida 24 Kentucky 14