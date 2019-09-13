Selena Gomez Admits She Once Had A Crush On Cole Sprouse

Actress Selena Gomez revealed she had a crush on the same Disney Channel star that literally everyone else also had a crush on.

Gomez shared an Instagram video in which she showed some of her old doodles from when she was a teen, according to a report published Friday by Page Six.

The vague wall doodle read, “Selena Gomez and Cole Sprouse 4-ever.” Another doodle read, “Selena + Juan” inside a heart.

“Apparently my heart was very conflicted between Juan and Cole Sprouse when I was 11..,” Gomez captioned the video.

The two maybe could finally get together years later, but probably not since Sprouse is dating actress Lili Reinhart.

For some reason, knowing that Gomez had a crush on Sprouse makes me feel better about my own childhood crush on the Disney Channel star. The Sprouse twins were so attractive that even other celebrities had crushes on them. (RELATED: Check Out Selena Gomez’s Best Looks)

That’s refreshing.

I don’t know if the two of them would have made a good couple. There isn’t a teen couple that could have topped Bieber and Gomez.

I’m glad they didn’t get together because then we wouldn’t have been graced with the relationship that is Sprouse and Reinhart.