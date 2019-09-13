‘South Park’ Gets Renewed Through 2022 And Creators Talk About Movie Plans

Comedy Central has announced that the cartoon show “South Park” is not going anywhere as the 23rd season is set to kick off September 25 and has been renewed through 2022.

“In this day and age, it is more of an achievement than it was before, the fact that we are still going,” Trey Parker shared with the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Thursday, as the cartoon duo of Trey Parker and Matt Stone noted how “cancel culture” is really getting on their nerves. (RELATED: The School Shooting Episode Of ‘South Park’ Was Outstanding. Here’s What Happened)

“It’s new,” Matt Stone shared. “I don’t want to say it’s the same as it’s always been. The kids are fucking different than us. There’s a generational thing going on.”

“I know some people have been canceled for genuinely, like, personal behavior, but Dave [Chappelle] is not getting canceled anytime soon,” Stone added, before explaining why he thinks critics were so hard on the comedian over his latest Netflix special “Sticks and Stones”(RELATED: The New ‘South Park’ Episode Is About Amazon. Watch The Hilarious Preview Here)

Stone continued, “I feel bad for television critics and cultural critics. They may have laughed like hell at that, and then they went home and they know what they have to write to keep their job.”

“So when I read TV reviews or cultural reviews, I think of someone in prison, writing,” the “South Park” creator, Stone, explained. “I think about somebody writing a hostage note. This is not what they think. This is what they have to do to keep their job in a social media world. So I don’t hold it against them.”

At one point, the creators Stone and Parker said they are excited about some upcoming movie ideas that have nothing to do with “South Park.”

“We think of ourselves as filmmakers, and it’s like, everyone is doing TV now,” Stone shared. “It’s like, movies, even though the movie business is all fucked up. And everyone will tell you don’t go into movies. We just want to do a movie.”

However, they remained tight-lipped about what those might involve while assuring fans that they are “really fucking killer ideas.”

“Theoretically, I would like it to be in theaters so people have to watch it together,” Stone added, while Parker shared, “And we really like premiere parties.”