Two Men Spotted Pushing Shopping Cart Carrying A Dead Body Through Harlem

Two men were spotted on surveillance video early Thursday morning pushing a Target shopping cart holding something rolled up in a red carpet.

Inside the rolled up carpet was a dead body, according to a report published by the New York Post.

In surveillance video obtained by the NY Post, two men are visible pushing the corpse through the streets of Harlem. Both men were wearing hats and are seen on both sides of the cart pushing the corpse around West 145th Street and Bradhurst Avenue at roughly 2:30 a.m. (RELATED: NYPD Cops Doused With Water, Struck In String Of Assaults- Officer Unions Are Infuriated)

A passerby on a bike is also seen in the video, but appears to not notice the body rolled up in the carpet.

A dead body was found wrapped in carpet outside a Harlem apartment building.https://t.co/iCCVNPecbT — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) September 12, 2019



An early morning jogger, Israel Savage, later found the body after investigating the rolled up red carpet with two feet sticking out of the end in a trash pile.

“I saw two feet, what appeared to be feet, they had socks on them, hanging out of a trash bag,” Savage said. “There were multiple trash bags around this package, a cart, some cardboard, a carpet, and it was all taped. Looked like the intention was to cover the whole thing but the plastic had come off of the feet.”

Who just pushes a dead body through the streets without realizing there could be surveillance cameras around? Just another story about dumb criminals.