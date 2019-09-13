Daily Dealer

Have You Heard Of Automatic Leather Belts? If You Haven’t Find Out Why You Need One Today

Photo via Amazon

Photo via Amazon

Mason Thibault Contributor

Automatic buckle belts are the new popular trend when it comes to holding up your pants in style. Belts without holes make them more adjustable and ensure that they are comfortable no matter how your waistline expands or contracts after you buy one.

They come in over a dozen variations: with black, brown and walnut leather options and various belt buckle colors including gold, silver, gunmetal and bar-striped.

For $65, this leather ratchet belt will fasten your pants at whatever position is most comfortable--forget the holes! (Photo via Amazon)

For $65, this leather ratchet belt will fasten your pants at whatever position is most comfortable–forget the holes! (Photo via Amazon)

SlideBelts Men’s Premium Top Grain Leather Ratchet Belt on sale for $65.00

That’s obviously the black leather with bar-striped buckle variant. But as we said there are tons of options. Check out all the rest of the options here.

Photo via Amazon

Photo via Amazon

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.  

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.