Carolina Panthers Fans Fight In Crazy Video

Some Carolina Panthers fans got into an absurd altercation Thursday night during a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In a video posted on Twitter by @EspnDrunk, Panthers fans are swinging on each other during the weather delay. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

These guys weren’t giving each other love taps. They were trying to take heads off. Watch the absurd video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

How to stay busy during a weather delay pic.twitter.com/z3SBbP1cFG — ESPN Drunk (@EspnDrunk) September 13, 2019

How many times do I need to say it? How many times do I need to remind people you’re an idiot if you fight at a sporting even before people listen? (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Apparently, at least one more time. What a bunch of morons. Imagine spending the money necessary to go to an NFL game and then behaving like that? (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

It’s truly amazing how stupid some people are. It truly blows my mind how dumb full grown adults can behave after they get a few beers in them. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Let’s all hope the police found these clowns and held them accountable. Fighting at sporting events might be good for business, but it’s bad for America.