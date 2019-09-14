‘It’s An Assault On Our Way Of Life’: Cattle Rancher Slams 2020 Dems Over ‘War On Beef’

Andy Harmon, whose family owns Harmon Ranch in Talala, Oklahoma has a lot to say about the Democrats’ war on beef.

Several Democratic presidential hopefuls have said they would like to see people eating less red meat to combat “global warming.”

Harmon says his family feels like they’re being attacked from all angles when it comes to the policies the Democrats are pushing for. (RELATED: Vegan Cory Booker Says Meat Eaters’ Days Are Numbered)

“It’s an assault on our way of life, it means everything to us, we love the outdoors, we love our ranch, we feel like we are stewards of the land,” said Harmon.

The cattle rancher went on to criticize the left’s push for more gun control and the media’s constant attacks on President Donald Trump.

WATCH: