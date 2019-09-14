‘It’s An Assault On Our Way Of Life’: Cattle Rancher Slams 2020 Dems Over ‘War On Beef’

Andy Harmon, whose family owns Harmon Ranch in Talala, Oklahoma has a lot to say about the Democrats’ war on beef.
Several Democratic presidential hopefuls have said they would like to see people eating less red meat to combat “global warming.”
Harmon says his family feels like they’re being attacked from all angles when it comes to the policies the Democrats are pushing for. (RELATED: Vegan Cory Booker Says Meat Eaters’ Days Are Numbered)
“It’s an assault on our way of life, it means everything to us, we love the outdoors, we love our ranch, we feel like we are stewards of the land,” said Harmon.
The cattle rancher went on to criticize the left’s push for more gun control and the media’s constant attacks on President Donald Trump.
WATCH:
Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.
NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:
Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt
Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump
Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?
New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico
‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad
Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea
Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’
‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang