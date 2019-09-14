Watch ESPN College GameDay Special On Ryan Hilinski And His Family

ESPN released an incredible video on South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski for College GameDay on Saturday morning.

Ryan’s older brother was a quarterback at Washington State, and was a rising passer when he committed suicide in early 2018.

Now, Ryan’s journey with the Gamecocks and his elevation to the starting quarterback has become one of the biggest storylines in the sport. (RELATED: South Carolina Quarterback Jake Bentley Done For The Season With Foot Injury)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Hilinski (@ryanhilinski) on Sep 8, 2019 at 5:10pm PDT

After watching his video from ESPN, there’ll be no doubt at all that Ryan is always playing for his older brother. Give it a watch below. It’s going to pull at your heartstrings.

3 is more than a number for South Carolina QB Ryan Hilinski. It symbolizes a brother’s eternal bond and hope for healing. pic.twitter.com/4Jeh2lKD6a — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 14, 2019

Again, Hilinski’s story is truly something to behold. The young man and his family have been through an unbelievable amount of tragedy, and now he’s the face of an SEC team.

He’s not just the face of the Gamecocks, but he balled out in his first start.

It should be interesting to see what he does against Alabama today. Win or lose, Ryan Hilinski has shown an incredible amount of resolve and courage since his brother’s tragic death.