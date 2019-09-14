Illinois Quarterback Brandon Peters Gets Lit Up By Brutal Sack

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters got lit up on Saturday against Eastern Michigan.

Peters dropped back to pass, didn’t see Shawn Simeon crashing in and got sent into orbit by a monster hit.

Of all the big hits we’ve seen in this young football season so far, this one on the former Michigan quarterback is right up there with the best of them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

We felt this pic.twitter.com/TUf5O7if9b — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 14, 2019

It really doesn’t get much worse than that hit. The defender literally just cruised into the backfield without any issues, and obliterated Peters.

That’s the kind of hit he will almost certainly be feeling tomorrow morning when he wakes up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Illinois Football (@illinifootball) on Sep 10, 2019 at 6:29pm PDT

I know this might sound like a bold idea, but maybe his line and coaches should figure out a way to stop Peters from getting killed when he drops back to pass.

I don’t know. Just a wild idea to help the Illinois football team. Otherwise, Peters might find himself on a stretcher sooner than later.