ACC Admits North Carolina Should Have Had 1 Second Left Against Wake Forest

The ACC has admitted officials screwed up at the end of the North Carolina/Wake Forest game on Friday night.

In the final seconds of the game, the Tar Heels got out of bounds with a second left trailing 18-24. Yet, the refs let the clock hit zero and ended the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

North Carolina fails to get out of bounds and Wake Forest wins! pic.twitter.com/VJ9LyhozdP — MyBookie Sportsbook (@betmybookie) September 14, 2019

Now the conference is admitting they screwed up. In a statement from Dennis Hennigan, the officials should have looked at what happened and screwed up by not doing so.

He also said all “disciplinary measures” surrounding the situation would be handled “internally.” You can read his full statement below.

ACC admits officiating mistake at end of UNC-Wake game, UNC should have had 1 second left to run a play pic.twitter.com/BQ0JFLV0pS — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 14, 2019

Well, this isn’t going to fix the fact North Carolina lost and got hosed. There was no guarantee they would have won with the second remaining, but they never even got the chance to try.

Like I said earlier, it was one of the biggest clock screw ups I’ve seen, and was right on par with Wisconsin getting screwed against Oregon in the Rose Bowl.

Now UNC will have to try to bounce back after a solid 2-1 start to the season after expectations were so low coming into the 2019 campaign.

Good for the ACC for admitting a mistake was made. You hate to see a game end like that. Hopefully it doesn’t happen again.