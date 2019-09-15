BYU Fans Embarrassingly Storm The Field After Beating USC

BYU fans stormed the field after upsetting USC 30-27 on Saturday.

You must think I’m kidding because there’s certainly no way in hell BYU fans would be dumb enough to storm the field, right? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wrong.

As soon as the clock hit zero, the fans rushed the field. Why is this so embarrassing for the program? It’s really simple.

BYU beat Wisconsin last year, and they already beat Tennessee this season. They’re regularly viewed as one of the best non-Power Five teams in America.

They should 100% hold themselves to a higher standard than the one we saw yesterday.

USC isn’t even that good anymore. It’s like back in the day when Reggie Bush was playing for the Trojans. Clay Helton is coaching for his job and BYU is out here acting like they just beat Clemson. Give me a break.

There are only two times you should ever storm the field. The first one is if you win a national championship. That’s fine.

The second one is if you’re a traditionally trash program and you upset the top team in America. Neither of those situations apply here, which means BYU fans should have stayed in their seats.

Instead, they brought great shame to their program with the eyes of the nation upon them.

Be better, BYU. Be much better.