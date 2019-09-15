Rep. Cheney: ‘Senator Paul Blames America First’ In Foreign Policy

Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney told NBC’s Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press” Sunday morning that Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul “blames America first” in foreign policy disputes.

When asked by Todd about whether calling Paul pro-terrorist was going overboard, Cheney said, “President Trump puts America first. Senator Paul whenever given the opportunity blames America first.”

Cheney continued, ” If you look at what he said about why we were attacked on 9/11, if you look at what he’s said, he’s blamed America even for World War II. President Trump doesn’t believe that. Senator Paul does.”

“And look, I think fundamentally at the end of the day this is about substance and policy. Senator Paul tried to get elected president. He was able to get only less than 5% of the vote in the Iowa caucuses, as you well know. His views are not views that are shared widely, certainly among Republicans and among the American people as a whole. And they’re dangerous views as well,” Cheney concluded.

Cheney’s remarks come after Sen. Paul referred to the Wyoming Republican and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, as “Never Trumpers” and said that they were “part of the foreign policy swamp.” (RELATED: Liz Cheney Slated To Become Top Ranking Female House Republican)

Cheney replied to Paul’s comments by saying that he was “a big loser (then & now) with a dismal 4.5% in Iowa,” referring to Paul’s failed bid for the Republican nomination in 2016, and that Paul’s motto was “Terrorists First, America Second.”

Sen. Paul has long been considered a non-interventionist in American foreign policy. He applauded President Donald Trump for calling off a retaliatory strike against Iran after an American surveillance drone was shot down in June.

He also praised the resignation of John Bolton as National Security Advisor in September, saying, “The chances of war worldwide go greatly down. .. he has a naive view that believes we should recreate the world in our own image by toppling countries by violent overthrow and somehow democracy will prevail.”