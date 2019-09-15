Detroit Lions Release Awesome Hype Video For The Chargers Game

The Detroit Lions dropped an awesome hype video on Sunday for the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

My squad is taking the field today against Philip Rivers after the embarrassing disaster last week against the Cardinals, and it’s time for a little redemption.

If this hype video is an indication of things to come, I think we're going to be in for a gigantic day. Give it a watch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Sep 15, 2019 at 7:17am PDT

Inject that right into my veins. Right in my veins, folks! I was already feeling good about today. After seeing that video, I think we might win by about 100 points.

The music, the intensity, the graphics and everything else were on point. If that hype video didn’t get you juiced for the day, then I’m not even sure if you truly love football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Sep 9, 2019 at 11:00am PDT

The Lions are coming for the Chargers today, and we’re not taking prisoners. We’re going to show up and show out. It’s going to get ugly fast.

There’s a different kind of energy this time around, and I have complete faith in Mathew Stafford getting the job done.

Go, Lions, go!