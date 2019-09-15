The Harsh Reality Behind Woke Capitalism

Some American companies have adopted a new business trend called woke capitalism, which consists of businesses promoting progressive issues through advertising.
Woke ads like Nike’s feature of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in a campaign that ran with the slogan “Believe in something even if it means sacrificing everything” and Gillette’s “The Best A Man Can Get” advertisement are examples of corporate giants supporting causes. (RELATED: Tucker And Patel: Walmart’s ‘Woke Capitalism’)
Despite their efforts to appear ‘woke,’ some of these brands have been using this marketing strategy while covering up their deceptive practices. (RELATED: Biden Isn’t ‘Woke’ Enough For Modern Democrats)
