The Harsh Reality Behind Woke Capitalism

Some American companies have adopted a new business trend called woke capitalism, which consists of businesses promoting progressive issues through advertising.

Woke ads like Nike’s feature of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in a campaign that ran with the slogan “Believe in something even if it means sacrificing everything” and Gillette’s “The Best A Man Can Get” advertisement are examples of corporate giants supporting causes. (RELATED: Tucker And Patel: Walmart’s ‘Woke Capitalism’)

Despite their efforts to appear ‘woke,’ some of these brands have been using this marketing strategy while covering up their deceptive practices. (RELATED: Biden Isn’t ‘Woke’ Enough For Modern Democrats)

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable

Dan Crenshaw Slams Social Security

Journalist Tells Harrowing Story Of Being Attacked By ANTIFA

Farage Warns World Leaders: 2016 Was Just The Beginning

Sidelined By Transgender Athlete | High School Track Star Speaks Out