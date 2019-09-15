HIGHLIGHTS: Detroit Lions Beat The Los Angeles Chargers 13-10

The Detroit Lions pulled out a massive win on Sunday against the Chargers 13-10.
With my squad looking in trouble and losing late in the game with only a few minutes left, Matthew Stafford uncorked an absurd deep ball to Kenny Golladay for the go ahead touchdown.
That pass combined with a late interception from Philip Rivers was enough to seal the victory for Detroit to improve to 1-0-1. Watch the unreal pass below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
It wasn’t pretty, folks. It wasn’t pretty at all. In fact, it was downright brutal to watch today, but a win is a win.
It wasn’t just any ordinary win. The Chargers are a hell of a football team, and we gutted out a victory against them.
While it wasn’t a smooth journey, that’s the type of win you can hang your hat on.
Next we’re going up against the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend. If we can follow up our win today with a big one next week, then we’re going to be in a great position going forward.
We have a lot of stuff to improve on, but a win is a win. Let’s focus on taking care of business against the Eagles next week.
I really loved the guts we showed today. This team has the tools be special.