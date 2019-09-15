HIGHLIGHTS: Detroit Lions Beat The Los Angeles Chargers 13-10

The Detroit Lions pulled out a massive win on Sunday against the Chargers 13-10.

With my squad looking in trouble and losing late in the game with only a few minutes left, Matthew Stafford uncorked an absurd deep ball to Kenny Golladay for the go ahead touchdown.

That pass combined with a late interception from Philip Rivers was enough to seal the victory for Detroit to improve to 1-0-1. Watch the unreal pass below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Sep 15, 2019 at 12:39pm PDT

It wasn’t pretty, folks. It wasn’t pretty at all. In fact, it was downright brutal to watch today, but a win is a win.

It wasn’t just any ordinary win. The Chargers are a hell of a football team, and we gutted out a victory against them.

While it wasn’t a smooth journey, that’s the type of win you can hang your hat on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Sep 15, 2019 at 10:43am PDT

Next we’re going up against the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend. If we can follow up our win today with a big one next week, then we’re going to be in a great position going forward.

We have a lot of stuff to improve on, but a win is a win. Let’s focus on taking care of business against the Eagles next week.

I really loved the guts we showed today. This team has the tools be special.