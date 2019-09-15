Ilhan Omar Compares SCOTUS Decision On Restricting Refugees To Court Once Defending Slavery And Segregation

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar called last week’s Supreme Court decision that backed restrictions on refugees “morally and legally wrong” and compared it to the court’s historical defense of slavery and segregation.

“I believe that decision is morally and legally wrong. Seeking asylum is a legal right that people have,” she said in her first appearance on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.” And we know that the Supreme Court has been wrong before. They’ve been wrong in the equal but separation doctrine decision, they’ve been wrong in the Dred Scott decision. So what we now have is an opportunity to do as legislators is to make sure we are creating immigration policy that is humane and just.”

Omar insisted the Democratic-controlled House would do just that because "We certainly in the house have been doing our jobs since the first day we got there."

When asked if she tends to be a polarizing figure on Capitol Hill, Omar responded, “I’m only controversial because people seem to want the controversy.”

Omar also reiterated her comparison of the slave dungeons in Africa to immigration centers at the U.S.-Mexico border. She said slavery involved children being taken from their parents and husbands and wives being separated and "of course we obviously have here a crisis with our family separation … I said that kind of reminded me of what was happening to our borders here."

Omar also continues to advocate a boycott of Israeli goods and services

"I think what is really important is for people to understand that you have to give people the opportunity to seek the kind of justice they want in a peaceful way and I think the opportunity to boycott, divest, sanction is the kind of pressure that leads to that peaceful process."

Confronted again about her remarks earlier this year that characterized the 9/11 terrorist attacks as “some people did something,” Omar was asked, “Do you understand why people found that so offensive?”

The congresswoman responded that “9/11 was an attack on all Americans,” but “don’t forget the aftermath,” when Omar claims she was subject to an anti-Muslim bigotry from her “fellow Americans.”

Omar’s colleague, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, has said criticism of the remarks was “racist.”