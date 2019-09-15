Politics

Ilhan Omar Wants Kavanaugh Impeached — And President Trump Too

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) holds a news conference to discuss legislation creating "a federal grant program to help local governments invest in waste reduction initiatives", at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar called Sunday for impeachment proceedings against both Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and President Donald Trump.

Following a New York Times piece that promised a bombshell accusation against Kavanaugh, Omar joined a number of others in calling for the newest justice’s impeachment. The freshman congresswoman also threw in a renewed call for the president’s impeachment as well. (RELATED: NYT Left Out Exculpatory Evidence From Brett Kavanaugh Story)

“Nothing terrifies this corrupt president more than the idea of Congress upholding the rule of law. We must open impeachment inquiries against Trump *and* Kavanaugh immediately. It’s our constitutional duty,” she tweeted.

Several of the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls also either made outright calls for Kavanaugh’s impeachment or voiced support for it.

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar stopped short of calling for impeachment, but touted Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford as the picture of courage.