Ilhan Omar Wants Kavanaugh Impeached — And President Trump Too

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar called Sunday for impeachment proceedings against both Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and President Donald Trump.

Following a New York Times piece that promised a bombshell accusation against Kavanaugh, Omar joined a number of others in calling for the newest justice’s impeachment. The freshman congresswoman also threw in a renewed call for the president’s impeachment as well. (RELATED: NYT Left Out Exculpatory Evidence From Brett Kavanaugh Story)

“Nothing terrifies this corrupt president more than the idea of Congress upholding the rule of law. We must open impeachment inquiries against Trump *and* Kavanaugh immediately. It’s our constitutional duty,” she tweeted.

Nothing terrifies this corrupt president more than the idea of Congress upholding the rule of law. We must open impeachment inquiries against Trump *and* Kavanaugh immediately. It’s our constitutional duty. https://t.co/OVjBDWSqZT — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 15, 2019

Several of the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls also either made outright calls for Kavanaugh’s impeachment or voiced support for it.

I sat through those hearings. Brett Kavanaugh lied to the U.S. Senate and most importantly to the American people. He was put on the Court through a sham process and his place on the Court is an insult to the pursuit of truth and justice. He must be impeached. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 15, 2019

The revelations today confirm what we already knew: During his hearing, Kavanaugh faced credible accusations and likely lied to Congress. I support any appropriate constitutional mechanism to hold him accountable. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 15, 2019

Last year the Kavanaugh nomination was rammed through the Senate without a thorough examination of the allegations against him. Confirmation is not exoneration, and these newest revelations are disturbing. Like the man who appointed him, Kavanaugh should be impeached. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 15, 2019

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar stopped short of calling for impeachment, but touted Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford as the picture of courage.