Jalen Ramsey Yells At Coach, Has To Be Restrained Against The Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey lost his temper Sunday against the Houston Texans.

In a video making the rounds on Twitter, Ramsey can clearly be seen yelling at a coach one the sidelines. Eventually, another coach had to come over and bring him to the bench.

It’s not clear what caused the dustup, but it is crystal clear the star defensive back wasn’t happy at all.

Watch the verbal altercation below.

Jalen Ramsey is not happy. pic.twitter.com/n58TyH6BKe — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) September 15, 2019

The video above is perfect proof as to why Ramsey has so many critics around the league. The dude just can’t get it under control.

There’s no reason at all to ever lose your cool like that on the sidelines. It’s a sign of weakness. If you have an issue, you deal with it in the locker room.

You don’t air it out on the field for the world to see.

I don’t know what was going through Ramsey’s head, but it ultimately doesn’t matter. What matters is that he needs to know how to get his emotions under control.

Otherwise, his coaches are going to get tired of him quickly. If he wants to be a distraction, then he might find himself on a new team, especially if he’s verbally going after coaches.