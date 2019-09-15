Watch Mississippi State Quarterback Garrett Shrader Take A Huge Hit Against Kansas State

Mississippi State quarterback Garrett Shrader took a brutal hit Saturday against Kansas State.

Shrader scrambled out of the pocked and was on the move when things took a turn for the worse. Two Kansas State defenders sent him flying high into the air when they lowered the boom. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, to Shrader’s credit, he had enough awareness to still try to stretch out for the first down marker.

Watch the unbelievable hit below. It’s pretty crazy.

How high did Shrader get in the air there? 10 feet? 15 feet? I don’t know for sure, but there’s no doubt at all that he went airborne in a big way.

To make matters worse for him and the Bulldogs, they didn’t even win the game. The Wildcats walked out of the stadium with a 31-24 win.

Not a great look for the mighty SEC. It’s bad enough to lose. It’s a whole different thing to lose and get jacked up in epic fashion during the game.

I still can’t believe Shrader reached for the first down. That’s a heads up football play. If I took a hit like that, I might just die right on the spot.

Just throw me in the back of an ambulance and get me to the morgue ASAP.

Props to Shrader for taking that hit like a champ. I don’t think most quarterbacks would have even bothered to get up.