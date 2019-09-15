Mitch McConnell Isn’t Buying The Latest Allegations Against Kavanaugh

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted his skepticism about the latest sexual misconduct allegations against Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Comparing allegations revealed Saturday in the New York Times by reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly to the “completely uncorroborated and unsubstantiated allegations during last year’s confirmation process,” McConnell put his faith in “due process and the presumption of innocence” to predict a long Supreme Court future for Kavanaugh.

“The far left’s willingness to seize on completely uncorroborated and unsubstantiated allegations during last year’s confirmation process was a dark and embarrassing chapter for the Senate,” McConnell tweeted Sunday. “Fortunately a majority of Senators and the American people rallied behind timeless principles such as due process and the presumption of innocence. I look forward to many years of service to come from Justice Kavanaugh.”

Pogrebin and Kelly, authors of an upcoming book titled “The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation,” claimed to have contacted seven people who can corroborate accuser Deborah Ramirez’s story.

The Times story also included a new accusation by a Yale classmate, Max Stier, who recounts Kavanaugh’s friends pushing “his penis into the hand of a female student.” The alleged victim, Tracy Harmon Joyce, has so far refused to speak about the accusation and several of her friends reportedly say she doesn’t remember the incident. (RELATED: Virginia Hume Speaks Out About Letter From Women Supporting Kavanaugh)

President Donald Trump also came to Kavanaugh’s defense Sunday, calling him “an innocent man who has been treated horribly.”