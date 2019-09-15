Politics

The Root Writer Blasts Joe Biden’s ‘Biden’s Negro Summer Safari Adventure’ With ‘Corn Pop The Gansgta’

The Root’s Michael Harriot called out a recently-surfaced video of former Vice President Joe Biden, referring to claims that he faced off with a gangster named Corn Pop as “Biden’s Negro Summer Safari Adventure.”

Biden’s story revolved around a summer he spent working as a life guard at a pool in a primarily black neighborhood and a confrontation with a group of guys carrying straight razors.

Biden claimed that he met Corn Pop and the others and threatened them with a length of chain, and that was how they came to respect him and ensure that others would leave him alone.

But Harriot wasn’t buying it.

“I’m always astounded by the imaginings of white people as it relates to race. Many of them have this fictionalized jigaboo version that is almost alien-like. And one of the greatest examples of this ever is Joe Biden’s story about Corn Pop the gangsta,” his thread began.

Harriot went on to question a number of other aspects of the story, arguing that if things had truly happened the way Biden said they did and Corn Pop had really threatened to “meet him at the car,” he would have just called the police. But instead, Biden claimed that he realized he would never be accepted back in the black community if he had done that, so he opted to threaten Corn Pop instead.

Biden has told the story before — and even included it in his 2007 biography. (RELATED: ‘Explicitly Racist’ — Joe Biden Is Getting Heat Over His Answer To Reparations Question)

The former vice president, despite several gaffes that have been widely panned as racist, has consistently polled well with African Americans.