Aaron Rodgers Meets With Bart Starr’s Wife And Brett Favre During Vikings Game

Aaron Rodgers had a heartwarming moment with Bart Starr’s wife during the Vikings game on Sunday.

The Green Bay Packers star quarterback met with Cherry, and Brett Favre was also there during the moment.

The retired NFL superstar also walked Cherry out on the field during halftime during a ceremony to honor her late husband. Bart Starr passed away at the age of 85 in May. (RELATED: Bart Starr Dies At The Age Of 85)

You can watch the touching moments below.

What. A. Moment.@BrettFavre, Cherry Starr & Bart Starr Jr. take the field at halftime. pic.twitter.com/HKxFbrPZk5 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 15, 2019

Say whatever you want about Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, but there’s no doubt at all that was a touching moment for everybody involved.

Bart Starr won seven championships with the Packers, he was the face of the franchise, he was a class act and he was the type of guy you would want to build an organization around.

His death a few months ago rocked the football world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers) on May 26, 2019 at 1:32pm PDT

Despite the fact that I hate the Green Bay Packers, it’s been awesome to watch them honor Starr since his death.

There’s no question at all that he was one of the greatest players to ever pick up a football, and he left behind an unreal legacy.

The team honoring him and his wife is a 100% pure class move during halftime.

If Cherry Starr’s presence didn’t pull at your heartstrings, then I don’t know what could. Well done, Green Bay. Well done.