Biden Talks Racism On Anniversary Of Klu Klux Klan Bombing: ‘Hate Is On The Rise Again’

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: US Vice President Joe Biden attends an event to honor former Vice President Walter Mondale at George Washington University October 20, 2015 in Washington, DC. Biden remains at the center of rumors regarding a potential campaign for the U.S. presidency. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned against racism and white supremacy Sunday, saying that “hate is on the rise again.”

The former vice president spoke Sunday to a largely black congregation in memory of the 56th anniversary of the bombing at 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, according to CNN.

Three Klu Klux Klan members bombed the church on September 15 1963, killing four young African-American women during a church service and injuring fourteen other persons, the publication reports.

“Hate is on the rise again, and we’re at a defining moment again in American history,” Biden said Sunday, according to CNN. “Hate only hides. It doesn’t go away. If you give it oxygen it comes out from under the rocks.”

Biden referenced shootings in El Paso, Texas; Charleston, South Carolina; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Poway, California, comparing those shootings to the 1963 Birmingham bombing.

“The same poisonous ideology that lit the fuse at 16th Street pulled the trigger at Mother Emanuel … and unleashed the anti-Semitism, anti-Semitic massacre in Pittsburgh and Poway,” Biden said.

BIRMINGHAM, AL - NOVEMBER 02: Parishioners enter the historic Sixteenth Street Baptist Church on November 2, 2008 in Birmingham, Alabama. Four young girls were killed in the bombing of the church in 1963 which served as a meeting place in Birmingham, along with Selma and Montgomery, for civil rights activists including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The bombing was a touchstone event in the civil rights movement resulting in Dr. King leading massive protests which eventually produced the Voting Rights Act of 1965 ending voter disfranchisement against African-Americans. The United States is gearing up for the first presidential election featuring an African-American candidate, Democratic contender Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) running against Republican Sen. John McCain (R-AZ). (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, AL – NOVEMBER 02: Parishioners enter the historic Sixteenth Street Baptist Church on November 2, 2008 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

“We saw a white supremacist gun down innocent Latino immigrants in an El Paso parking lot with a military-style weapon declaring it would stop quote the ‘Hispanic invasion of Texas,'” Biden added. “We have not relegated racism and white supremacy to the pages of history.”

Biden has taken heat in the past for praising his former segregationist colleagues. (RELATED: Biden Praises Segregationists Less Than 24 Hours After Promising Not To)

The former vice president told reporters in August that he should not have discussed his memories of working with segregationists in the Senate earlier this summer, saying “I’m not using those examples anymore.”

But Biden mentioned segregationist friend Fritz Hollings one day later at a townhall in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Wednesday. Hollings, a South Carolina Democrat who served as a senator for more than 38 years, passed away at age 97 in April.

“Folks, you know, I spent an awful lot of time in South Carolina because of my good friend,” Biden said, “and he was my great, great friend and helped me a great deal through some very difficult times, Fritz Hollings and PT Hollings, and I miss him.”

Biden also told reporters in August that “it’s hard” when his actions are brought up without the context of the time period.

“It’s hard,” Biden said. “I’m not being critical. I’m just saying I’ve got to be aware that when things are said by me or about something I did or said in 1970 or 1980, people don’t understand the context, and it really is a frightening thing.”

