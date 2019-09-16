REPORT: Dog The Bounty Hunter Hospitalized Due To Heart Complications

World-famous bounty hunter, Duane “Dog” Chapman, was reportedly hospitalized over the weekend.

Dog suffered from an emergency heart emergency, according to a report published by TMZ.

“I can confirm Dog is under doctor’s care and is resting comfortably. Thank you for all of your well wishes- keep ’em coming.” Rep For Duane Dog Chapman. pic.twitter.com/9yNXinHP5A — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) September 16, 2019



A representative for the Bounty Hunter confirmed to TMZ that Dog was under a doctor’s care and sources claimed he possibly suffered from a heart attack. Doctors are working to figure out if the reality star will need surgery.

The incident comes roughly two months after the death of his wife Beth Chapman. She died from a years-long battle with throat cancer.

After her death, Dog opened up about what he was going through calling it “the most terrible time in [his] life.”

“You kind of try to remember that you’re celebrating life, but right now we’re mourning the death, so it’s not good,” The Bounty Hunter told Hawaii News Now. “We knew that someday this day would come. But it came very unexpected, really fast. We didn’t prepare.”

“The cancer gig, of course, we’ve gotta find a cure,” Dog continued. “Because all we have now is some get lucky — but most pass away.”