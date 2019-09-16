ESPN College GameDay Will Be In Athens For Georgia/Notre Dame On Saturday

College GameDay will be in Athens on Saturday for the highly-anticipated Georgia vs. Notre Dame game.

The announcement was made late Saturday night, but it wasn’t much of a surprise. The only other option was Wisconsin vs. Michigan, which Fox will already be at. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Athens is going to be absolutely rocking for this game when ESPN and GameDay show up. They’re going to be getting loud, wild and out of control to support the Bulldogs.

I don’t blame them one bit. This is a huge game for both teams. With a win, Georgia will have beaten arguably the best team remaining on their regular season schedule.

Kirby Smart’s squad will be in great position if they can defeat the Fighting Irish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball) on Sep 15, 2019 at 4:05pm PDT

For Notre Dame, this is absolutely the toughest game on their schedule. If they win on Saturday, they’ll almost certainly be favored in every single game the rest of the way.

That means they’d be in great position to get back to the playoff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball) on Sep 15, 2019 at 4:59am PDT

I can’t wait to see what happens when the Bulldogs and Fighting Irish take the field in Athens. Something tells me the beer will be flowing, the women will be looking good and the entire atmosphere will be absolutely electric.

If that doesn’t get you amped up, then I have to wonder if you’re even a real football fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball) on Sep 14, 2019 at 6:45pm PDT

Buckle up, folks. We’re going to be in for a good time. Tune in at 8:00 EST on CBS to watch it all go down. Can’t wait!