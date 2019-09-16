Giants Head Coach Pat Shurmur Says It’s Not The Time For A ‘Conversation’ About Starting Daniel Jones

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmer doesn’t want to talk about starting Daniel Jones at quarterback.

The Giants got mauled by the Bills yesterday 28-14, and people obviously want to know if Eli Manning will be replaced by the former Duke star anytime soon. For those calling for Jones, don’t expect it to happen in the coming days. (RELATED: Giants Rookie Quarterback Daniel Jones Discusses His Transition Into Pro Football)

“I don’t think that’s a conversation right now. Everyone has to play better,” Shurmur told the media following the Giants game on Sunday, according to Kimberly Jones.

You know when it’ll be time to start Daniel Jones? When the team is no longer in playoff contention. They’re 0-2 right now.

So, it might not be long before they’re officially eliminated. Once that happens, then you might as well let Jones get as many reps as you can because this is almost certainly Eli Manning’s last hurrah.

Eli Manning has had a hell of a run and has two Super Bowl rings. However, there’s no doubt the Giants won’t be good again anytime soon.

It’s unfortunate to watch him struggle as the sun goes down on his career, but that’s just the way it goes. You can’t be a star forever.

Age always will eventually win.

Jones will probably start at some point this season, but I fully expect it to take at least a couple more weeks. Once all hope is lost, then it’ll be time for the first round pick to show the world what he has.