Country Star Granger Smith Opens Up Following Heartbreaking Loss Of Three-Year-Old Son: ‘Life Is A Storm’

Country star Granger Smith finally opened up for the first time in months following the heartbreaking loss of his three-year-old son in an accidental drowning.

“I haven’t said much on socials lately,” the 40-year-old singer captioned his post on Instagram, according the the “Today” show in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Why, 2017?! Celebrities We Have Lost This Year [SLIDESHOW])

“It’s not that I don’t have anything to say, it’s more that most things just don’t seem important enough to share,” he added. “We all know that social media has become a mask…a highlight reel per say, that we can hide behind and appear to promote our best moments of our best days.”(RELATED: Country Stars Remember Las Vegas Victims During CMT Awards)

Smith continued, while explaining that kind of “stuff doesn’t matter” and that he enjoys sharing his thoughts on “The Smiths channel on YouTube” because he can just talk to people “like we’re just friends in the same room. No mask.”

At one point, the country singer also praised his wife, Amber, for being “so real, raw and engaging in her captions and pictures” during this emotional time.

“Once upon a time I had the way with words in our relationship, but now I’m letting her speak for us both,” the “Backroad Song” hitmaker wrote. We certainly see the world with our masks off now.”

“All that said, know this: Life is a storm. Realizing that makes it easier to be grateful for the rays of sunshine,” Smith concluded.

As previously reported, Granger revealed in a video in June that his son, River, had accidentally drowned in the family’s pool. Smith and Amber are also parents of 7-year-old London Smith and 5-year-old Lincoln Monarch Smith.